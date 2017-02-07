Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline

Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez, right, is embraced by Rachel Heaton, a Muckleshoot tribal member, as Council member Kshama Sawant stands nearby after Heaton gave both women gifts from the Native American community before a Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Seattle. The City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to divest $3 billion in city funds from Wells Fargo over its funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

