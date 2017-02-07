Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline
Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez, right, is embraced by Rachel Heaton, a Muckleshoot tribal member, as Council member Kshama Sawant stands nearby after Heaton gave both women gifts from the Native American community before a Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Seattle. The City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to divest $3 billion in city funds from Wells Fargo over its funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Returned Bao, Bao Panda To China For B...
|3 hr
|Return of Panda
|2
|China Sponsored The Silk Road Summit in May of ...
|4 hr
|Silk Road Summit
|1
|Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch...
|4 hr
|The Dumbos
|1
|I will buy Chinese bonds NOW (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|Dark Murky Trash
|104
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|6 hr
|Generval Zod the ...
|36
|The Dark Murky American Media Need To Shut Up F...
|10 hr
|Dark Murky Media
|1
|The Filthy Yahoo News Lied About Diaoyu Island ...
|10 hr
|Filthy Yahoo News
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC