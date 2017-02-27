Scotiabank Q1 profit rises 10% to $2.01 billion of net income, raising dividend
Scotiabank had $2.01 billion of net income during the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the same period last year. The bank announced it had $6.87 billion of revenue during the quarter, up from $6.37 billion during the first period of last year.
