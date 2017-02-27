Scotiabank CEO concerned about housin...

Scotiabank CEO concerned about housing market corrections in Toronto, Vancouver

The CEO of Scotiabank says he's concerned about the possibility of a housing market correction in Toronto and Vancouver. Brian Porter, who was asked about his outlook for the Canadian mortgage market during a conference call to discuss the bank's first-quarter results, said he's supportive of recent government changes introduced to reel in house price growth.

