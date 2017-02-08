SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments via Direct Deposit for the First Time
The union reached an agreement with software company Exactuals to deliver the new service via City National Bank starting this year. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday that it has struck a multiyear agreement with Los Angeles-based payments software company Exactuals to deliver residuals payments to its members through direct deposit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is The Green Car King In This World...You...
|15 min
|Alacran Negro
|2
|Canada Is Dirt Poor And Trying to Let In the Re...
|18 min
|Alacran Negro
|2
|Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch...
|20 min
|Alacran Negro
|2
|China Sponsored The Silk Road Summit in May of ...
|22 min
|Alacran Negro
|2
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|32 min
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|10 hr
|davy
|19
|DC Trump Returned Bao, Bao Panda To China For B...
|Tue
|Return of Panda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC