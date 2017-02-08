SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments...

SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments via Direct Deposit for the First Time

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The union reached an agreement with software company Exactuals to deliver the new service via City National Bank starting this year. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday that it has struck a multiyear agreement with Los Angeles-based payments software company Exactuals to deliver residuals payments to its members through direct deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China Is The Green Car King In This World...You... 15 min Alacran Negro 2
Canada Is Dirt Poor And Trying to Let In the Re... 18 min Alacran Negro 2
Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch... 20 min Alacran Negro 2
China Sponsored The Silk Road Summit in May of ... 22 min Alacran Negro 2
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 32 min General T Zod 41
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 10 hr davy 19
DC Trump Returned Bao, Bao Panda To China For B... Tue Return of Panda 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC