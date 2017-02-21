Rs 2,000 currency note loses colour, throws UP police into tizzy2 min ago
Shahjahanpur, Feb 25: The Uttar Pradesh police was today thrown into a tizzy after a man claimed a new currency note of Rs 2,000 denomination, he withdrew form a State Bank of India ATM, started to lose its pink colour. "Jalalabad resident Ritik Gupta went to the ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Stand Up and Respond to the F...
|4 hr
|Trump The Fraud
|1
|John Koskinen Is Not Friend of DC Trump...Bewar...
|5 hr
|The Real Enemy
|1
|It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to...
|16 hr
|Send Him to Jail
|2
|The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Rrb
|6
|I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor...
|Sat
|Han Ban Giant
|1
|David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur...
|Sat
|Oba Curse
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|Sat
|Han Ban Giant
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC