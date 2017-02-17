RPT-Wells Fargo fund business on the ...

RPT-Wells Fargo fund business on the defensive amid sales scandal

Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 When a scandal over unauthorized accounts rocked Wells Fargo & Co's retail division last fall, executives at its asset management arm sprang into action to limit its fallout at an already tough time for their business. A Reuters' review of minutes from about two dozen state and municipal pension board meetings across the country from October to December showed Wells Fargo wealth management executives offering apologies, weighing fee cuts and emphasizing their own controls on staff hiring and vetting.

