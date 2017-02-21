RPT-UPDATE 1-UK minister plays down German claim to stock exchange "crown jewels"
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Britain's government played down suggestions the London Stock Exchange's headquarters could move to Frankfurt after merging with Deutsche Boerse, but cautioned it was watching the deal closely. "We are not complacent about the position of UK financial services companies," Simon Kirby, the minister responsible for the City of London, told lawmakers on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate about the stock exchange's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never Be Fooled by the Sins of Dirty and Filthy...
|9 hr
|Curse of Oak Island
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|12 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Business Highlights
|12 hr
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|20 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Discover The Sad Fate of All ...
|Tue
|The Migrant Workers
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Question John Koskinen About ...
|Tue
|Who Stole The Money
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|Tue
|My Life The Open ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC