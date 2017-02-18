Royal Bank Of Canada Increases CBS Corporation (CBS) Price Target to $78.00
The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the media conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company's current price.
