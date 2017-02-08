Retired custodian Thomas Genovese, 74, of Stamford, was allowed on...
Retired custodian Thomas Genovese, 74, of Stamford, was allowed on Wednesday to participate in a diversionary program that could wipe a bank robbery charge off his criminal record. Genovese admitted to stealing $700 during the robbery of People's Bank on Shippan Avenue on April 7, 2016.
