Retired custodian Thomas Genovese, 74...

Retired custodian Thomas Genovese, 74, of Stamford, was allowed on...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Retired custodian Thomas Genovese, 74, of Stamford, was allowed on Wednesday to participate in a diversionary program that could wipe a bank robbery charge off his criminal record. Genovese admitted to stealing $700 during the robbery of People's Bank on Shippan Avenue on April 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East Asia Contributes about 70% of Global Econo... 53 min E Asia Economy 1
Canada Is Dirt Poor And Trying to Let In the Re... 1 hr Dumbo Nagro Cheever 3
Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch... 1 hr Dumbo Nagro Cheever 3
China Sponsored The Silk Road Summit in May of ... 2 hr Filthy Nagro Chee... 3
China Is The Green Car King In This World...You... 2 hr Mini Biker Nagro ... 3
David Cheever Became The Black Murky Cheever Be... 2 hr No Talk to Nagro ... 1
David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With... 2 hr Cheever Charge 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC