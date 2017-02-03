Report: Saks parent company in talks with Macy's

The celebration and media tour of the new Saks Fifth Avenue specialty store, The Collective, at 200 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2017. The new specialty store format is a 2-level 14,000 square foot store and according to Sak's executives is part of a rebranding of the company's contemporary retail business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.