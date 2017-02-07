Rebound anticipated for Silicon Valle...

Rebound anticipated for Silicon Valley commercial real estate

14 hrs ago

Santa Clara County's commercial real estate market suffered a slump in 2016 compared to the white-hot year of 2015, but the sector should bounce back this year, according to a forecast released Tuesday. "After the biggest year on record in 2015 for office activity, we sort of had nowhere to go but down," said Jeff Fredericks, executive managing director of the San Jose office of Colliers International, a commercial realty brokerage that issued the new report.

