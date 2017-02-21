RBC grows first-quarter profit by 24 per cent to $3.03 billion; revenue up
Royal Bank of Canada boosted its first-quarter net income by 24 per cent to $3.03 billion. That's compared to the $2.45 billion of net income that RBC had during the first quarter of last year.
