Police, County Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Burrtec...

ABOVE: The Quality of Life Team with Councilmember Benito Barrios, Councilmember Fred Shorett, and Mayor Davis at the Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards Event. Last night, the region's only economic development organization, Inland Empire Economic Partnership , recognized the San Bernardino Quality of Life Team with the Public-Private Partnership Award at their Fourth Annual Red Tape to Red Carpet Awards sponsored by J.P. Morgan Chase.

