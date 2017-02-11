Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company's current price.
