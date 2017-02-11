Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
's stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 700 target price on the stock.
