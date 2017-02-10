Oklahoma man arrested after trying to...

Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 19 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls. In it, KSWO reports that:

An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nappy

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Friday
There's typically a lot of storytelling in both the Sciences and the Arts in Oklahoma.

Let me guess: was it to benefit the "little children?"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kim of N. Korea Sent An Urgent Message for DC T... 8 hr Kim Message 1
Agent Fisher Needs to Learn The Plots of David ... 14 hr To Dumbo Fisher 1
Do Not Tell US Is Innocent to DC Trump...What H... 15 hr The Filthy Fisher 3
Cheever's Plot to Screw DC Trump Thru John Kosk... 15 hr The Filthy Fisher 4
Requesting all members of Topix to report Thoma... 15 hr The Filthy Fisher 2
Numerous Undesirables Streamed in To US Despite... 18 hr All Talks No Acti... 1
All The Rebels Around China Can Beg And Find Th... 19 hr All The Rebels 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC