Norwich & Peterborough Building Society customers 'don't have to take any action'
A beleaguered building society revealed it has no plans to sign up to a government scheme to help customers switch their current accounts - despite proposals to close them. Norwich and Peterborough Building Society, which is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, recently announced it is planning to close 28 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with the potential loss of 136 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Will Soon Be Behind China In Its Size of Eco...
|48 min
|Global Economy
|1
|None of DC Trump's Campaign Promises Is Going V...
|3 hr
|You Can Wish
|1
|Cheever Passed His Evil Spirits to Nicole To Be...
|5 hr
|Nicole The Squatter
|1
|China's Passenger Jet Will Fly All Over The Wor...
|7 hr
|To Aim High
|1
|David Cheever Is Having Fun with His Supper Bow...
|9 hr
|Supper Bowl Cheever
|3
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|17 hr
|Linda RN
|12
|Do Not Tell US Is Innocent to DC Trump...What H...
|Sun
|What Innocence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC