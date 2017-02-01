Nigeria hires banks for US dollar bond

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated Citigroup and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in London and the United States commencing February 3, according to a lead. A 144A/Reg S benchmark US dollar-denominated offering with a final maturity of up to 15 years, under the Republic's to be established GMTN programme, may follow.

