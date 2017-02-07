New Orleans' troubled First NBC Bank names Carl J. Chaney as new CEO
New Orleans-based First NBC Bank Holding Co., the parent company of troubled First NBC Bank, has tapped Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer, pending approval by regulators. Chaney will step in for Hermann "Buck" Moyse III, who has served as interim CEO of both companies.
