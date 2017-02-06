NAB cites challenges as Q1 earnings dip 1%
National Australia Bank has warned it will continue to face increased funding costs and competition after first-quarter unaudited cash earnings slipped about one per cent to $1.6 billion NAB, the first of the big four lenders to update the market during the current earnings season, on Monday said earnings were also about one per cent down on the quarterly average for the preceding half year. "While the Australian and New Zealand economies remain resilient and continue to deliver solid growth, the operating environment has some challenges with funding costs remaining elevated and competition still intense," chief executive Andrew Thorburn said on Monday.
