MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Dir...

MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Director Michael J. Marien Sells 1,234 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

MutualFirst Financial Inc. Director Michael J. Marien sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $40,142.02.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs to Press For Details when Talkin... 24 min For Trump to Learn 1
Cheever's Plot to Screw DC Trump Thru John Kosk... 2 hr Cheever Extortion... 2
Despite e-Mailing President Trump, John Koskine... 2 hr Cheever Extortion 3
While Wall Street Cheaters Applaud The Tax Cuts... 16 hr To Pay For Tax Cuts 1
Many Companies Are Moving Into Mexico To Defy D... 17 hr Company Flouts to... 1
The Black Murky Cheever Received A Bus Load of ... 19 hr The Cheever Murkys 1
David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With... 19 hr Black Murky Cheever 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC