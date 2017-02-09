MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Director Michael J. Marien Sells 1,234 Shares
MutualFirst Financial Inc. Director Michael J. Marien sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $40,142.02.
