MOVES-OnDeck Capital's chief operating officer to step down

Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement. Hobson, who has been COO since June 2012, will remain at the small business lender for six weeks to assist with the transition, but no replacement will be named, a OnDeck spokesman said.

