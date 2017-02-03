MOVES-OnDeck Capital's chief operating officer to step down
Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement. Hobson, who has been COO since June 2012, will remain at the small business lender for six weeks to assist with the transition, but no replacement will be named, a OnDeck spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|3 hr
|General T Zod
|19
|David Cheever Said President Trump's Tweets Des...
|4 hr
|Smort Cheever
|1
|Abe of Japan Gave Mad Dog Mattis The Advice Not...
|4 hr
|Danger Being Alone
|2
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|8 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Control Spending in US and Le...
|9 hr
|Danger Being Alone
|1
|That Mad Dog Mattis Can Leave Japan and Head fo...
|11 hr
|Mad Dog Mattis
|2
|A Serious Warning From Trump to Cheever: Dead M...
|14 hr
|Send No Mail Chee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC