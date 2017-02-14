Millennials Go House Hunting, and Here's What They Crave
Millennials -- the older ones at least. That's right, contrary to popular perception, not all of the 18- to 35-year-old generation is so wracked with college debt that they're living in their parents' basements while working for peanuts as baristas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Requesting all members of Topix to report Thoma...
|44 min
|Robert Fisher
|3
|Those Old Fools Thought Euro-zones Still A Plac...
|19 hr
|The Pound Collapse
|1
|Send All The Misfits in US to Canada or Bond Bu...
|21 hr
|The Bond Bust
|1
|American Media Concluded That Black Maggot Oba ...
|23 hr
|Oba Revenge
|1
|That Black Murky Cheever Aligned Cohn and Demon...
|Tue
|For Cheever To Know
|1
|The Team of Cheever + Koskinen Faced A Bad Omen...
|Mon
|A Bad Omen
|2
|Abe of Japan Revealed That DC Trump Is A Good L...
|Mon
|A Good Listener
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC