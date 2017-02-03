Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading
Banks and other financial companies were down Monday as bond yields fell, which forces interest rates lower on loans. Zions Bancorporation dropped 1.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheever Passed His Evil Spirits to Nicole To Be...
|2 hr
|Nicole The Squatter
|1
|China's Passenger Jet Will Fly All Over The Wor...
|3 hr
|To Aim High
|1
|David Cheever Is Having Fun with His Supper Bow...
|6 hr
|Supper Bowl Cheever
|3
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|14 hr
|Linda RN
|12
|Do Not Tell US Is Innocent to DC Trump...What H...
|Sun
|What Innocence
|1
|To Cut Off The Sanctuary City Funding May Stop ...
|Sun
|A Major Setback
|1
|Abe of Japan Gave Mad Dog Mattis The Advice Not...
|Sun
|Danger Being Alone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC