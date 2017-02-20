Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given...

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 75 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ... 3 hr The Dossier From ... 1
The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos... 3 hr The Dumbos 1
The Filthy Agents at Yahoo News Can Visit Zuma ... 10 hr Black Zuma 1
That Filthy and Low Down Zuma GDP Is The Last H... 10 hr Black Zuma GDP 1
DC Trump's Plan To Meet Kim of N. Korea Needs T... 17 hr What Kim Wants 1
US Fishing Fleet Can Float + Wander Along The S... 18 hr The Dumbos 2
DC Trump Needs To Learn The Negative Consequenc... Sun The Trade War 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC