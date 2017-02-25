Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Given Buy Rating at Beaufort Securities
's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 80 price objective on the financial services provider's stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to...
|7 hr
|Send Him to Jail
|2
|The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Rrb
|6
|I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor...
|Sat
|Han Ban Giant
|1
|David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur...
|Sat
|Oba Curse
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|Sat
|Han Ban Giant
|3
|That Black Oba From Africa Did You In by Piling...
|Sat
|Oba Done You In
|1
|When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M...
|Sat
|Stone Lion Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC