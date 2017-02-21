Lawsuit charges sex discrimination in bank's pay practices

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., alleging that the financial institution systematically discriminated against female employees in certain professional positions by compensating them less than their male counterparts. The suit maintains that JPMorgan's compensation policies and practices violated Executive Order 11246 , which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment on the basis of sex.

