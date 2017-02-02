Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Initiates Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services' target price points to a potential upside of 80.90% from the stock's current price.
