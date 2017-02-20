Kenya Said to Be Near $800 Million Loan With Citibank, StanChart
Kenya is close to signing an $800 million syndicated loan with four banks to help fund infrastructure projects and support the shilling, according to a person familiar with the matter. facility with Citigroup Inc., Standard Bank Group Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and Rand Merchant Bank by tomorrow, the person said, declining to be identified because he isn't authorized to speak on the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ...
|12 hr
|The Dossier From ...
|1
|The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos...
|13 hr
|The Dumbos
|1
|The Filthy Agents at Yahoo News Can Visit Zuma ...
|19 hr
|Black Zuma
|1
|That Filthy and Low Down Zuma GDP Is The Last H...
|20 hr
|Black Zuma GDP
|1
|DC Trump's Plan To Meet Kim of N. Korea Needs T...
|Sun
|What Kim Wants
|1
|US Fishing Fleet Can Float + Wander Along The S...
|Sun
|The Dumbos
|2
|DC Trump Needs To Learn The Negative Consequenc...
|Sun
|The Trade War
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC