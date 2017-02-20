Kenya Said to Be Near $800 Million Lo...

Kenya Said to Be Near $800 Million Loan With Citibank, StanChart

12 hrs ago

Kenya is close to signing an $800 million syndicated loan with four banks to help fund infrastructure projects and support the shilling, according to a person familiar with the matter. facility with Citigroup Inc., Standard Bank Group Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and Rand Merchant Bank by tomorrow, the person said, declining to be identified because he isn't authorized to speak on the matter.

