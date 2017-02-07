Kashkari: Economy Still Needs Low Rat...

Kashkari: Economy Still Needs Low Rates as Inflation Lags

Read more: News Max

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari justified his vote last week to leave interest rates unchanged by saying inflation is in check and the U.S. job market seems to have more room to improve. "We are still coming up somewhat short on our inflation mandate, and we may not have yet reached maximum employment," Kashkari said Tuesday in an essay posted on the bank's website to explain his decision.

