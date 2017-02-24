Judith M. Docter Sells 16,124 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Stock
Associated Banc Corp insider Judith M. Docter sold 16,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $419,546.48.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to...
|1 hr
|Send Him to Jail
|1
|The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Rrb
|6
|I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor...
|8 hr
|Han Ban Giant
|1
|David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur...
|9 hr
|Oba Curse
|1
|My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R...
|9 hr
|Han Ban Giant
|3
|That Black Oba From Africa Did You In by Piling...
|12 hr
|Oba Done You In
|1
|When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M...
|12 hr
|Stone Lion Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC