Jeffersonville Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.14
Jeffersonville Bancorp declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 7th.
