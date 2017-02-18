Jeffersonville Bancorp to Issue Divid...

Jeffersonville Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Jeffersonville Bancorp declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 7th.

