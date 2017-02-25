Jefferies Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BHP Billiton PLC
Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.
