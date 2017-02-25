Jefferies Group Research Analysts Lif...

Jefferies Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BHP Billiton PLC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Is Time For David Cheever + John Koskinen to... 3 hr Send Him to Jail 2
The Truth Finder Needs to Review the Story of C... (Aug '16) 19 hr Rrb 6
I Am A Han Ban Giant Having Done Much, Much Mor... 21 hr Han Ban Giant 1
David Liar Cheever Needs To Watch Out Oba's Cur... 21 hr Oba Curse 1
My Life Is An Open Book to Help You Learn the R... 21 hr Han Ban Giant 3
That Black Oba From Africa Did You In by Piling... Sat Oba Done You In 1
When Midget Cheever Talked About His Sins, He M... Sat Stone Lion Curse 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC