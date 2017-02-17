Investment banker gets 3-year prison ...

Investment banker gets 3-year prison term over inside tips

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An investment banker convicted of insider trading charges that he fed tips to his father has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison. A federal judge announced the sentence Friday for Sean Stewart.

