Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Vice Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock
U.S. Bancorp Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $1,092,400.00.
