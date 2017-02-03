Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach ...

Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Shares of Macy's, which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of Thursday's close, were up 7.3 percent at $32.96.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever's Letter to President Trump Is No... 7 hr David Cheever 1 1
DC Trump May Not Find The Money to Pay for The ... 8 hr David Cheever 1 4
The Trump Wall Is Now Being Considered AS The T... 9 hr Bad Hombre Cheever 6
When Scharzenegger Proclaimed To Be President i... 9 hr Cheever Echoed 3
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 14 hr General T Zod 13
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 16 hr Cheever Echoed 7
DC Trump Is Reminded to Join Oba to Celebrate T... 20 hr Black Murky Month 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC