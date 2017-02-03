Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Shares of Macy's, which had a market value of about $9.4 billion as of Thursday's close, were up 7.3 percent at $32.96.
Read more at Reuters.
