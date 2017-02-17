HSBC warns of risks to world economic growth as profit dives
London-based bank HSBC reported Tuesday that annual profit slumped by more than 80 per cent following a year of "unexpected economic and political events" that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity. Europe's biggest bank that net profit for 2016 tumbled 82 per cent to $2.5 billion from $13.5 billion a year ago.
