HSBC shares down as full year profit falls 62%
The $7.1bn pre-tax profit is 62% lower than the $18.9bn reported a year earlier. It said its performance had been "broadly satisfactory" given "volatile financial conditions" but warned a rise in global protectionism was a concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos...
|28 min
|Dumb Lori
|3
|DC Trump Needs To Learn That Starving Greeks Ar...
|4 hr
|Let Greeks In
|1
|Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ...
|17 hr
|The Dossier From ...
|1
|The Filthy Agents at Yahoo News Can Visit Zuma ...
|Mon
|Black Zuma
|1
|That Filthy and Low Down Zuma GDP Is The Last H...
|Mon
|Black Zuma GDP
|1
|DC Trump's Plan To Meet Kim of N. Korea Needs T...
|Sun
|What Kim Wants
|1
|US Fishing Fleet Can Float + Wander Along The S...
|Sun
|The Dumbos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC