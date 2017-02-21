HSBC shares down as full year profit ...

HSBC shares down as full year profit falls 62%

7 hrs ago

The $7.1bn pre-tax profit is 62% lower than the $18.9bn reported a year earlier. It said its performance had been "broadly satisfactory" given "volatile financial conditions" but warned a rise in global protectionism was a concern.

Chicago, IL

