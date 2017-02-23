HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Insider Lord Evans Acquires 1,483 Shares
HSBC Holdings plc insider Lord Evans bought 1,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 per share, for a total transaction of A 9,995.42 .
