HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Insider Lord Evans Acquires 1,483 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc insider Lord Evans bought 1,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 per share, for a total transaction of A 9,995.42 .

