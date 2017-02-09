How rich, less-picky foreign buyers could drive up Toronto home prices
Sal Guatieri raises an interesting point: What if foreign buyers of Toronto real estate have more money and are less picky than their home-grown counterparts? It's not the only question, but it's certainly a key one, as the Toronto market grows hotter and hotter, particularly after foreign money was chased out of Vancouver by a new tax. Mr. Guatieri, a senior economist at Bank of Montreal, cited a recent poll of Toronto realtors that indicates foreigners were involved in 4.9 per cent of transactions in the 12 months to last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite e-Mailing President Trump, John Koskine...
|1 hr
|Cheever Open Lett...
|1
|While Wall Street Cheaters Applaud The Tax Cuts...
|3 hr
|To Pay For Tax Cuts
|1
|Many Companies Are Moving Into Mexico To Defy D...
|5 hr
|Company Flouts to...
|1
|The Black Murky Cheever Received A Bus Load of ...
|6 hr
|The Cheever Murkys
|1
|David Cheever Committed A Major Bank Fraud With...
|7 hr
|Black Murky Cheever
|3
|Don't Be A Dumbo and Learn the History of S. Ch...
|7 hr
|Black Murky Cheever
|5
|I will buy Chinese bonds NOW (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Liar Cheever
|106
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC