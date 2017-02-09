How rich, less-picky foreign buyers c...

How rich, less-picky foreign buyers could drive up Toronto home prices

Sal Guatieri raises an interesting point: What if foreign buyers of Toronto real estate have more money and are less picky than their home-grown counterparts? It's not the only question, but it's certainly a key one, as the Toronto market grows hotter and hotter, particularly after foreign money was chased out of Vancouver by a new tax. Mr. Guatieri, a senior economist at Bank of Montreal, cited a recent poll of Toronto realtors that indicates foreigners were involved in 4.9 per cent of transactions in the 12 months to last November.

