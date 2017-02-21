HBC denies deceptive pricing accusations from competition watchdog
Canada's competition watchdog is suing Hudson's Bay Co., alleging that the retailer engaged in deceptive pricing practices for four years, an accusation the company denies. The Competition Bureau claims HBC misled customers over the prices of mattresses and box springs sold together since at least March 2013, according to a notice of application filed to the Competition Tribunal.
