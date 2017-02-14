Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Downgraded to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That Filthy Yahoo News Again Lied About The Cav...
|4 hr
|Cave Dwellers
|2
|That Agent Fisher Became Beheaded Talking To FB...
|7 hr
|Beheaded Fisher
|1
|Requesting all members of Topix to report Thoma...
|8 hr
|The Ghost Fisher
|4
|Those Old Fools Thought Euro-zones Still A Plac...
|Tue
|The Pound Collapse
|1
|Send All The Misfits in US to Canada or Bond Bu...
|Tue
|The Bond Bust
|1
|American Media Concluded That Black Maggot Oba ...
|Tue
|Oba Revenge
|1
|That Black Murky Cheever Aligned Cohn and Demon...
|Tue
|For Cheever To Know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC