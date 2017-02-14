GDP rebound likely, but not permanent: NAB
Economic growth is likely to have rebounded following a fall in the September quarter, but the length of the recovery is questionable, National Australia Bank says. NAB's monthly index of business conditions leapt to a level of 16 in the past month, from 10 in December and well above the level of zero that separates growth from contraction.
