'Full Measure': Bankers gone bad
Richard Bowen knew where the figurative bodies were buried at banking giant Citigroup, once the largest company in the world. As a senior vice president, Bowen blew the whistle on Citigroup's practices leading up to the banking crisis - practices like buying and selling risky mortgages and misrepresenting them to the public and investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMPH-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Netanyahu Got A Blackened Eye By A Golf Bal...
|1 hr
|Ben Got Blackened...
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Pay Attention To The New Trad...
|2 hr
|New Trade Route
|1
|US Fishing Fleet Can Float + Wander Along The S...
|3 hr
|Wait And See
|1
|We do Insurance Wraps for you Collateral, Need ... (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|mike
|27
|If you need a insurance wrap we can help (Apr '08)
|7 hr
|Mike
|432
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Human
|119
|SpaceX Again Aborted Its Planned Dragon Cargo L...
|13 hr
|The Update
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC