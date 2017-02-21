FTC checks lenders' use of 'kill swit...

FTC checks lenders' use of 'kill switches'

12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Consumers with poor credit scores are often subject to surveillance from their vehicle loan lenders, who install GPS trackers and "kill switches" on the vehicles to disable a car if the owner fails to make payments on time. Now the Federal Trade Commission is taking a look at this practice to see if the devices violate consumer privacy or lead to harassment from the banks.

