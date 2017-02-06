Former Hancock CEO to lead troubled N...

Former Hancock CEO to lead troubled New Orleans bank

14 hrs ago

First NBC is selling nine branches and $1.3 billion in loans to the Whitney unit of Hancock after regulators cited credit problems in November. The bank signed a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions, agreeing to review management, accounting and loan review process and raise capital.

