Former Hancock CEO to lead troubled New Orleans bank
First NBC is selling nine branches and $1.3 billion in loans to the Whitney unit of Hancock after regulators cited credit problems in November. The bank signed a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions, agreeing to review management, accounting and loan review process and raise capital.
