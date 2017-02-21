Five associate banks to merge with State Bank of India from April 1
All the five associates will merge with State Bank of India from April 1, in the largest consolidation exercise in the banking history of India. The assets of State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur , State Bank of Mysore , State Bank of Travancore , State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Hyderabad will be transfered to SBI from April 1, 2017, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
