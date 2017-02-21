Fairfax to clarify future of Domain
Fairfax shares are in a trading halt amid rumours the media company is considering spinning off lucrative real estate business Domain. In a statement to the ASX on Tuesday, Fairfax said only that it had requested the halt "pending an announcement in relation to the Domain Group".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Is Prepared Ahead For Any Confrontation ...
|7 hr
|The Dossier From ...
|1
|The Short Lived Intrusion To S. China Sea Expos...
|7 hr
|The Dumbos
|1
|The Filthy Agents at Yahoo News Can Visit Zuma ...
|13 hr
|Black Zuma
|1
|That Filthy and Low Down Zuma GDP Is The Last H...
|14 hr
|Black Zuma GDP
|1
|DC Trump's Plan To Meet Kim of N. Korea Needs T...
|21 hr
|What Kim Wants
|1
|US Fishing Fleet Can Float + Wander Along The S...
|21 hr
|The Dumbos
|2
|DC Trump Needs To Learn The Negative Consequenc...
|Sun
|The Trade War
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC