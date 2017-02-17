Ex-Wall Street banker gets 3 years pr...

Ex-Wall Street banker gets 3 years prison for insider trading

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers. Sean Stewart, who previously worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan.

