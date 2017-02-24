Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Corporation...

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - Analysts at FBR & Co dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

